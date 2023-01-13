<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
RXO Schedules Fourth Quarter Investor Conference Call for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RXO #nyseRXO (NYSE: RXO) will hold its fourth quarter conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 8, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time. The company’s results will be released after market close on February 7 and made available on www.rxo.com.

Access Information

Live webcast online at: http://investors.rxo.com
Call toll-free from U.S./Canada: 1- 888-886-7786

International callers: +1-416-764-8658

Conference ID: 54142388

A replay of the conference call will be available through March 1, 2023, by calling toll-free (from U.S./Canada) 1-877-674-7070; international callers dial +1-416-764-8692. Use the passcode 142388#. Additionally, the call will be archived on http://investors.rxo.com.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO is primarily driven by a tech-enabled truck brokerage and also offers complementary solutions for managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO’s proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with more than 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company has more than 7,000 employees and is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Contacts

Investors
Kevin Sterling

kevin.sterling@rxo.com

Media
Nina Reinhardt

nina.reinhardt@rxo.com

