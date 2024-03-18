RxLightning and KnippeRx Partner to Streamline Provider Experience and Accelerate Patient Access to Specialty Medications

NEW ALBANY, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RxLightning, creator of the industry’s first comprehensive platform for streamlining specialty medication access and affordability, and KnippeRx, a leader in custom pharmacy solutions and Patient Assistance Program services, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at simplifying the specialty medication onboarding process for patients and providers.





Through a co-branded and integrated web portal, RxLightning now enables prescribers and their care teams the ability to enroll patients in Free-Drug and Patient Assistance Programs (PAP) managed by KnippeRx. KnippeRx supports a number of PAP initiatives for prominent pharmaceutical manufacturers by offering application management, patient qualification, product dispensing, and patient support. To start, the two companies launched an embedded, digital enrollment process for over a dozen commonly prescribed medications, with new medications being added in subsequent months.

Previously, enrolling in some manufacturer programs required paper forms, snail-mail, or fax, and could take weeks to be processed. Now, PAP submission times through the RxLightning portal and KnippeRx Cares Technology Ecosystem are reduced to a matter of minutes, significantly improving the time it takes for patients to receive medications. By eliminating the need for cumbersome paperwork and providing real-time status updates on enrollments, stakeholders have complete visibility into the progress of each patient’s journey. This ensures that service teams are alerted to access hurdles in near real-time and can effectively support speed-to-therapy.

“We are thrilled to partner with RxLightning to transform the specialty medication enrollment experience,” said Luke Austin, VP of Patient Support at KnippeRx. “Together, by delivering a fully-digital enrollment workflow to patients and providers, we can accelerate access to quality care while ensuring patients receive support for the medications they need.”

The partnership has seen early successes, with prominent health systems and physician practices completing enrollments through the streamlined workflow and enhanced digital experience. KnippeRx and RxLightning are committed to expanding the value they deliver by growing the number of medications available within the platform, with more manufacturers looking to embrace digital specialty medication enrollment capabilities every day.

Julia Regan, Founder and CEO of RxLightning, added, “This partnership is only the beginning, and is a significant step forward in our mission to simplify and expedite access to critical medications. Together, KnippeRx and RxLightning are committed to creating a seamless and efficient enrollment process that benefits both patients and providers.”

To learn more about how RxLightning’s solutions can simplify and automate your team’s medication access and affordability processes, please reach out today. To learn more about how KnippeRx PAP Solutions can provide increased efficiency and an improved patient and HCP experience, please contact info@knipperx.com or call 1-85-KNIPPERX (1-855-647-7379).

About Knipper Health

Knipper Health is a leading health care solutions company serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries for more than 35 years, with a focus on Sample Management and Marketing, Custom Pharmacy Solutions and 3PL services. Knipper has become the single source-provider of samples management services for many small, to large pharmaceutical customers. KnippeRx is a highly nimble, independent specialty pharmacy that serves both commercial and non-commercial needs. KnippeRx helps overcome the complex barriers to patient access by providing the shortest path from initiation of a prescription to delivery of essential therapy. Knipper 3PL provides storage and distribution of CRT, Cold Chain, Frozen and DEA III-V products along with full order to cash, chargebacks and contract management services.

About RxLightning

RxLightning digitizes, automates, and streamlines the historically manual specialty medication onboarding process. With RxLightning, providers can quickly and easily complete patient enrollment for every specialty medication in every therapeutic area, helping reduce paperwork, streamline communication, and accelerate speed-to-therapy. Through the company’s MedAccess Ecosystem, patients, providers, specialty pharmacies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers have insights into each step of the patient onboarding journey. Learn more at rxlightning.com.

