RxERP and p‑Chip Corporation Announce Licensing Agreement to Enable Embedded Unit‑Level Digital Identity for DSCSA Compliance and End‑to‑End Pharmaceutical Traceability

Agreement authorizes RxERP to integrate p‑Chip’s light‑activated microtransponder identity technology into core ERP workflows, strengthening chain‑of‑identity and audit-ready traceability for pharmaceutical supply chain partners

CHICAGO & SAINT GEORGE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RxERP, a cloud-hosted, pharmaceutical-first ERP platform, and p‑Chip Corporation (“p‑Chip”), a provider of light-activated microtransponder tags and software for secure digital identity, today announced they have entered into a licensing agreement to integrate p‑Chip’s embedded identity technology into the RxERP platform. By combining p-Chip’s secure microtransponders with RxERP’s specialized workflows, the two companies are working together to provide pharmaceutical supply chain partners with a validated, commercial-ready solution for DSCSA compliance and superior end-to-end digital chain-of-identity controls.

“Interoperability and identity continuity are essential to scalable DSCSA compliance,” said Steve Madsen, CEO of RxERP. “This licensing agreement with p‑Chip brings embedded, unit-level digital identity into ERP workflows where compliance is executed day to day. Together, we’re enabling trading partners to connect verification events directly to operational transactions, strengthening audit readiness while reducing friction across the supply chain.”

Under the agreement, RxERP will incorporate p‑Chip’s Light Activated Microtransponders (MTPs) and associated authentication capabilities into serialized supply chain operations, linking unit-level identity to operational and compliance records, including receiving, inventory management, verification, and reporting. This enables supply chain partners for pharmaceuticals to achieve compliance with the DSCSA regulations (Drug Supply Chain & Security Act, 2013-2025). p‑Chip’s MTPs are designed to be permanently embedded into individual drug prescription vials and containers and emit a highly secure encrypted unique digital ID for tamper-resistant traceability across supply chains.

Pharmaceutical traceability increasingly depends on confidence in product identity at each handoff across supply chain partners. Existing approaches that rely solely on printed identifiers and label-based methods can be vulnerable to damage, detachment, and copying, creating operational exceptions, audit gaps, and compliance risk. As the only serialized ERP platform confirmed to automate DSCSA requirements, RxERP provides a uniquely secure foundation for managing comprehensive serialization reporting.

By integrating embedded, unit-level identity into an ERP system-of-record, RxERP and p‑Chip aim to help manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, specialty pharmacies, and other supply chain stakeholders maintain a continuous, auditable linkage between the physical product and its digital record for DSCSA compliance. This integration includes support for the generation of T3 reports and the facilitation of EPCIS data exchange for downstream clients.

“DSCSA compliance depends on confidence in the verified identity of products at every point across the supply chain,” said Michael Hadjisavas, COO of Life Sciences and Healthcare at p‑Chip Corporation. “By licensing our embedded identity technology for integration within RxERP’s system-of-record, we are enabling the industry to advance from ‘serialized label’ approaches toward a more durable, continuous physical-to-digital linkage, supporting a more trusted and resilient pharmaceutical ecosystem.”

The licensing agreement builds on the companies’ recently announced pilot program demonstrating DSCSA compliance. This includes traceability and interoperability between pharmacy operations and ERP systems, secure linkage of unit-level identity to transaction records, and documentation of verification events for audit readiness.

Financial terms of the licensing agreement were not disclosed.

About RxERP

RxERP is a cloud-hosted, pharmaceutical-first ERP platform that embeds unit-level serialization directly into core ERP workflows—creating a single, coordinated system of record for compliance, operations, and trading-partner data. Designed by pharma experts for pharma teams, RxERP helps automate regulatory requirements, including DSCSA regulations, while improving visibility across complex pharmaceutical supply chains. By unifying serialized data with order, inventory, quality, and financial processes, RxERP delivers actionable analytics that support stronger execution, better decisions, and revenue growth. For more information, visit rxerp.com.

About p‑Chip Corporation

p‑Chip Corporation provides tiny, durable, light-activated microtransponder tags and software that create secure digital identities for physical items, enabling traceability, authentication, and data-driven supply chains. Together, these technologies function as a digital anchor for physical products, delivering breakthrough visibility and indexability at a scalable price point. The p‑Chip® microtransponder is a tiny silicon chip – about the size of a grain of salt – that can be embedded into or attached onto products to assign a secure, unchangeable digital identity. p‑Chip's platform is transforming how industries like healthcare, life sciences, food and automotive ensure the integrity of their products. For more information, visit p-chip.com.

Strategic partners interested in participating in integration programs, pilot lanes, or commercial deployment discussions may contact:

p‑Chip Corporation

Investor & Media Relations:

Lyda Guilfoyle

310‑906‑8368

lyda@p‑chip.com

RxERP

Media Contact

Steve Madsen

steve@rxerp.com