RX-M Launches First KCNA Certification Boot Camp With Exam at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2021

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RX-M, a cloud native technology training, consulting and advisory firm, announced they have opened registration for their new Kubernetes and Cloud Native Associate (KCNA) certification boot camp and exam. Earlier this week, the Linux Foundation and the Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®) announced that the KCNA exam is currently in beta testing and will be generally available by the end of the year.

The KCNA exam is designed to test entry-level knowledge and skills in Kubernetes and the wider cloud native ecosystem, according to CNCF and the Linux Foundation. RX-M’s KCNA Certification Boot Camp is an accelerated, hands-on, instructor-led training course that introduces participants to the essential facets of Kubernetes while preparing them for critical components of the KCNA exam. The second day of the training concludes with review and an in-class, proctored certification exam.

“We’re thrilled to be the first company in the market to offer an intensive KCNA training course that provides a solid foundation in Kubernetes fundamentals for anyone who wants to earn a KCNA certification,” said Randy Abernethy, RX-M managing partner. “The new KCNA certification and our instructor-led training will be invaluable to companies struggling to find and hire staff with cloud and container experience as well as individuals looking to enter the field.”

The RX-M team played a key role in helping the Linux Foundation and CNCF develop the KCNA curriculum and certification exam. Previously, RX-M also helped the organizations formulate the Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS), Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) and Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) exams.

RX-M is a charter member of the CNCF, in the founding class of Kubernetes Certified Service Providers (KCSP) and Kubernetes Training Partners (KTP), and a Linux Foundation Authorized Training Partner (ATP).

To learn more about KCNA and the RX-M Certification Boot Camp with Exam, including a schedule of upcoming KCNA training sessions, email info@rx-m.com or visit https://rx-m.com/events/kubernetes-and-cloud-native-associate-kcna-certification-boot-camp/.

About RX-M

RX-M is a Cloud Native training and consulting firm that provides customized open source-driven solutions at both the platform and application level, offering in person and virtual services to customers globally. With offices in San Francisco and Miami, RX-M’s deeply experienced team consists of published open source authors, conference speakers, project contributors and committers, as well as Apache PMC members. We put our customers and their unique needs first, offering unbiased, market neutral advice and perspective. Since our founding in 2012, RX-M has helped dozens of startups and Fortune 500 companies navigate and master a wide range of technologies, such as Kubernetes, Kafka, Cassandra, Spark and many others, while also providing advisory and tailored training services around methodologies and approaches critical to successful Cloud Native transformations, such as Agile, DevOps, SRE, CI/CD and GitOps.

