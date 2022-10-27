RWS: Tridion Now Available for Small-to-Medium Sized Businesses

Developed in partnership with EXLRT, Tridion Sites Editions support businesses throughout global expansion

CHALFONT ST PETER, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services, today announces the launch of Tridion Sites Editions for fast growing companies looking to expand into international markets.

Many of the world’s largest brands rely on Tridion Sites, a web content management system (WCMS), to create, manage and deliver multilingual digital experiences to global customers, employees and partners across any channel. Now small-to-medium sized companies can also benefit from access to RWS’s leading WCMS platform.

“Many companies outgrow their WCMS as their business matures and expands geographically. The various Tridion Editions solve the problem of having to switch WCMS by providing easy transitions from the Essential to the Team to the Enterprise Edition,” says Alex Abey, General Manager of Tridion at RWS. “The unique integration of Tridion with RWS language technology is unparalleled in the market and provides us with a unique differentiator.”

The new solution – developed and implemented by Tridion’s partner EXLRT – is available in three variations.

Tridion Sites Essential Edition

Offers all the key web WCMS features that a business needs to start engaging with international, multilingual audiences. Available in the cloud at an attractive price point, businesses can easily integrate with existing digital asset management platforms, customer relationship management systems and third-party applications.

Tridion Sites Team Edition

Enables full integration to RWS’s translation management and machine translation technology, streamlining and simplifying localization processes without the traditional cumbersome exchange of translation files and having to manually copy and paste text.

Tridion Sites Enterprise Edition

Provides all the capabilities that a large enterprise would ever need, including options for deploying semantic AI across all content, which enables companies to automatically tag and organize information in a way that makes it easy to find.

“We are thrilled to provide Tridion Sites to a new class of business. This superb WCMS has traditionally only been available to larger enterprises – but is now within reach of small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that want to evolve their web presence. Through an easy-to-adopt cloud subscription and fully managed service model, we let SMBs focus on their business, not running technology,” says Marc Vieleers, CEO of EXLRT.

About Tridion

Tridion intelligently connects people, processes, and information through collaborative content management and knowledge management. With a few clicks companies can launch a highly engaging digital experience – across any connected device and language.

Click here to learn how Tridion can connect you to your customers, employees and partners.

About RWS



RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our unique combination of technology and cultural expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Our clients include 90 of the world’s top 100 brands, the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and 19 of the top 20 patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific and North and South America. We work in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors, which we serve from 80+ global locations across five continents.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

