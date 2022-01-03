RumbleOn has Completed its Acquisition of Jacksonville-based Powersports Retail Location

RumbleOn Expands its Footprint in Florida with the Completion of its Previously Announced Acquisition

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL), the nation’s first technology-based Omnichannel marketplace in powersports, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of a Jacksonville-based powersports retail location. This new retail location has a history of steady revenue growth and consistent profitability. As part of the acquisition, RumbleOn acquired several manufacturer product lines including Yamaha Powersports, Yamaha Marine and Boats, Yamaha PWC, Suzuki, Benelli, KTM, CFMoto, Zero Electric Motorcycles, Ranger Boats, and Tidewater Boats.

With the close of this acquisition, RumbleOn has extended its physical presence in Jacksonville, Florida, strengthening its omnichannel offering.

“We are excited to kick off 2022 by announcing the completion of our first strategic acquisition following our transformational business combination with RideNow. Identifying and acquiring retail locations such as Beach Boulevard of Jacksonville is a key component of our growth strategy and this is just one indication of what’s ahead. We will remain focused on strengthening our omnichannel offering, driving efficiency and enhancing the customer experience to further expand our leading retail powersports brand, RideNow,” said Marshall Chesrown, RumbleOn’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our previously announced pending acquisition of Freedom Powersports is also expected to close in the first quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.”

