Rubrik to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on March 12, 2026

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE: RBRK), the Security and AI Operations Company, today announces that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 ended January 31, 2026, after the market closes on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Management will also host a live conference call that day at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s financial results.

A live webcast of the conference call and related materials can be accessed from the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.rubrik.com. Following the call, a replay of the webcast will also be available on the investor relations website.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is the Security and AI Operations Company. The company's data security platform secures and recovers data from cyber threats and operational disruptions. Rubrik has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for two consecutive years and is trusted by over 6,600+ customers across the globe, including world-renowned enterprises and government organizations. For more information, visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter).

Investor Relations Contact

Melissa Franchi

VP, Head of Investor Relations, Rubrik

781.367.0733

IR@rubrik.com

Public Relations Contact

Jessica Moore

Chief of Communications, Rubrik

415.244.6565

press@rubrik.com