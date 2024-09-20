Rubrik Boosts Cyber Recovery and Incident Response for Nutanix AHV

The newest workload expands Rubrik’s data security capabilities within the evolving hypervisor market

Extends rapid recovery to clean rooms for proactive testing, recovery plan validation, and forensic investigations

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announces its Rubrik Cyber Recovery capabilities are now available for Nutanix AHV, a modern and secure virtualization platform that powers both virtual machines (VMs) and containers on-premises and in public clouds. With Rubrik Cyber Recovery, Nutanix AHV users can now confidently test and validate their recovery plans in clean rooms and expedite their forensic investigations, helping to provide cyber resilience following a cyberattack.





According to the most recent Rubrik Zero Labs report, 83% of all organizations’ encrypted data observed by Rubrik is within a virtualized architecture, such as Nutanix. While the Nutanix platform is inherently secure — with native features such as automated threat and anomaly detection, role-based access control, lifecycle management, and microsegmentation — a “defense in depth” strategy with multiple layers of security provides holistic protection. Rubrik Cyber Recovery addresses this need by enabling administrators to plan, test, and validate cyber recovery plans regularly and recover quickly in the event of a cyberattack.

“As both the hypervisor and cybersecurity markets continue to rapidly evolve, organizations are seeking the most secure and intelligent virtualization solutions to store their critical business data and mitigate risk in the face of cyberattacks and unexpected downtime,” said Lee Caswell, senior vice president of product and solutions marketing at Nutanix. “As a distributed system designed for the hybrid cloud, Nutanix AHV is engineered for unrivaled ease of use with fully integrated security. Rubrik Cyber Recovery provides that extra layer of cyber preparedness, and together, we help organizations take on their most complex enterprise IT challenges.”

Key Benefits of Rubrik Cyber Recovery for Nutanix AHV:

Test cyber recovery readiness in clean rooms: Create pre-defined recovery plans and automate recovery validation and testing, ensuring recovery takes place in the desired order, contains necessary dependencies and prerequisites, and performs desired network changes.

“Identifying the right snapshot for cyber recovery has historically been a cumbersome and manual process. As a result, cyber recovery testing is rarely done, if at all — which can lead to a world of stress during a cyberattack,” said Anneka Gupta, chief product officer at Rubrik. “Rubrik Cyber Recovery removes the headache by providing threat analytics that pinpoint suitable recovery points and clones the data to a secure, isolated environment. By extending this capability to Nutanix AHV users, Rubrik delivers even more protection to data in virtualized environments to help organizations quickly restore their critical business operations.”

To learn more about Rubrik Cyber Recovery for Nutanix AHV visit our webpage, and register for our joint live event on Thursday, 9/26.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.

