RubiconMD Appoints New Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Laolu Fayanju, MD

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RubiconMD, the leading provider of eConsults and virtual specialty care, is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Laolu Fayanju, MD, MSc as the organization’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO). His appointment comes at an important inflection point as the organization prepares to expand its primary care solutions to include more tailored, proactive, and comprehensive specialty care support for customers. With a shared passion for primary care innovation, Dr. Fayanju will provide the clinical vision to help RubiconMD build the next generation of virtual care solutions that integrate specialty support across the care continuum.

“Democratizing access to specialty care is critical to reducing disparities and accelerating the road to impactful, patient-centered value-based care,” said Dr. Fayanju. “I am thrilled to join the RubiconMD team and together cross new frontiers in the development of clinical products and services that educate and empower clinicians and support patients throughout the care continuum.”

Dr. Fayanju brings more than 10 years of clinical and healthcare leadership experience to RubiconMD. A board-certified Family Medicine physician, Dr. Fayanju was most recently the Regional Medical Director for Oak Street Health in Ohio where he led the expansion of the value-based primary care network to that market in 2018. In that role, he built and led a diverse provider group that has been critical to growing Oak Street Health’s clinics in Ohio. Dr. Fayanju joins the team with extensive knowledge of RubiconMD solutions, as he’s been an active user on the platform for many years, championing the adoption and integration of the tools into clinical workflows. His expertise in delivering comprehensive, patient-centered care, with the help of virtual specialists, combined with his forward-thinking enthusiasm as a healthcare leader, will help to inform product development from a strong clinical perspective.

“The addition of a mission-aligned CMO is critical for the realization of the RubiconMD vision of giving everyone, regardless of who they are, or where they live, access to the specialty care they need,” said Carlos Reines, President of RubiconMD. “Dr. Fayanju is the perfect fit due to his experience as a practicing PCP, using our technology in underserved areas, as well as his work focused on advancing health equity through value-based care.”

Dr. Fayanju has been an advocate for health equity, dedicating his career to serving the underserved. As a member of the White House Health Equity Roundtable, he engaged with policy and healthcare leaders to advise the Administration on ways to leverage innovative practice models and multi-channel approaches to care to address historic health disparities. Dr. Fayanju is also passionate in his efforts to incorporate civic engagement into his medical practice. His work with Vot-ER and the Civic Health Alliance to register thousands of patients and colleagues to vote earned him recognition as a Top Diversity Leader in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare in 2021.

Dr. Fayanju holds a Bachelors and Masters from Harvard University and his medical degree from Tufts University. He completed his residency in family medicine at Cook County Hospital in Chicago. He teaches and has delivered presentations at Harvard University and the Case Western University Weatherhead School of Management, where he serves on the Visiting Committee.

