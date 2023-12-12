Rubicon makes follow-on investment in EasyGo

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rubicon Capital Advisors, through its asset management business (“Rubicon AM”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a further 15.5% equity interest in Erapid Charger Company Limited, trading as “EasyGo”, bringing Rubicon AM’s overall investment in EasyGo to over 50%.





EasyGo is Ireland’s fastest-growing and largest privately owned Electric Vehicle (“EV”) charge point solutions provider. Its charging network provides access to over 4,000 charging points in 1,500 locations across Ireland and Northern Ireland, accessible via the EasyGo app which currently has over 58,000 registered subscribers.

In October, EasyGo announced a €30m capital raise from Aviva Investors, which will be used to continue the roll-out of fast chargers in Ireland along with adding 60 new jobs.

Chris Kelly, co-founder and CEO of EasyGo, said: “We are pleased to have Rubicon as a trusted partner and appreciate their strategic assistance and financing expertise which has helped the business achieve significant growth in the last three years.”

Conor Kelly, CEO of Rubicon, said: “Rubicon intends to be a material contributor in helping Ireland meet its 2030 climate targets. With EV adoption rates growing exponentially, it remains vital that we have EV infrastructure to support this, which is only viable through the combined power of private investment and the Irish government’s prioritisation of the sector.”

About Rubicon Capital Advisors

Rubicon is one of the world’s leading investment banking firms focused solely on the sustainable infrastructure sector. Since its inception in 2011, Rubicon has closed on over 150 essential infrastructure, energy transition, digital & utilities assets located across Europe, the Americas and Asia with a combined enterprise value of over €85 billion.

In 2021, Rubicon AM was launched which comprises both equity and credit focused strategies. Since then, the platform has acquired three Spanish essential infrastructure companies and separately launched its inaugural credit fund alongside an Asian anchor investor. Rubicon AM’s investment in EasyGo is part of the growth equity strategy, which looks to support developing businesses through both capital investment and strategic leadership. The platform expects to make further investments in the coming months.

Rubicon is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and its U.S. affiliate is a member of FINRA and SIPC and registered as a broker-dealer with the SEC.

