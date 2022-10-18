RtBrick Delivers its Routing Software on a New Class of Hardened Open Switch

Software routing pioneer partners with UfiSpace to allow carriers to distribute their open BNGs deeper into the network

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RtBrick has added support for a new class of open bare-metal switch that carriers can use to distribute a Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) closer to their subscribers. The UfiSpace S9510-28DC is a small form-factor switch that uses the latest Broadcom Qumran2A chipset, delivering 800Gbps of throughput and supporting thousands of broadband subscribers.

“One of the many benefits of network disaggregation is that carriers can take advantage of new silicon innovation as it arrives in the market,” said Hannes Gredler, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at RtBrick. “The recently developed Q2A chips from Broadcom have already been built into platforms by vendors such as UfiSpace, and now we’ve integrated them with RtBrick software to create fully functioning telco routers. In this case, telcos can now locate their BNGs in smaller locations and beyond traditional central office environments.”

The adoption of disaggregated networks has given operators the flexibility to mix and match hardware and software from different vendors and take full advantage of new innovative technology.

“The UfiSpace S9510-28DC is a compact and powerful router that can be deployed outside of a standard central office environment, if required,” says Vincent Ho, CEO of UfiSpace. “Once again, RtBrick has shown that it can rapidly integrate its software with UfiSpace platforms to deliver new functionality to the carrier market within a short timeframe, thus allowing service providers faster access to the latest technologies, functions and features when building their next generation network.”

RtBrick’s BNG software was recently selected by the TIP OpenBNG initiative, against criteria defined by five tier-1 carriers: BT, Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, Telecom Italia Mobile and Vodafone, and has already been deployed in Deutsche Telekom’s production broadband network.

To learn more about RtBrick’s pioneering approach to networking and the latest features of its open routing software, visit rtbrick.com.

About UfiSpace

UfiSpace is a leading provider for end-to-end 5G networking solutions for telecommunication companies, cloud service providers and data centers. Through passion, dedication, and engineering excellence, our innovative 5G technologies has led to worldwide deployments of our disaggregated cell site gateway routers (DCSG) and the world’s first Distributed Disaggregated Chassis (DDC) routing system for a disaggregated IP/MPLS backbone. With a vertically integrating supply chain, we deliver high quality and cost-effective open networking solutions with the goal of accelerating industry growth and lowering the costs of 5G deployments for our customers. To keep updated with UfiSpace’s latest activities please follow us on LinkedIn.

About RtBrick

RtBrick has pioneered carrier routing software that runs on off-the-shelf hardware. It has applied the same approach to networks that the huge ‘cloud-natives’ have used to build and operate their web-scale IT services. RtBrick is a privately held company, incorporated in the USA, with staff located in Europe and India.

