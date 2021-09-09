RtBrick Brings Disaggregated Broadband Networking to a Wider Market

Software routing pioneer RtBrick adds support for DHCP networks to its Broadband Network Gateway software

PRINCETON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RtBrick has added support for the Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) to its pioneering Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) routing software. DHCP is a popular access protocol used by many telcos and is used for Internet Protocol over Ethernet (IPoE) broadband connections.

The BNG is a specialized high-performance router that telcos use to deliver broadband services at the edge of their networks. Traditionally, these routers have been proprietary systems, with integrated hardware and software, but RtBrick has pioneered an approach that disaggregates the software from the underlying hardware. RtBrick’s software turns commodity bare-metal-switches into powerful fully-featured BNGs, providing far greater flexibility for operators at much lower cost points.

“Our first customer deployments used the widely adopted Point-to-Point Protocol over Ethernet (PPPoE) access protocol, but DHCP is a popular alternative that is also used by a large portion of the market,” said Hannes Gredler, founder and chief technology officer at RtBrick. “Adding DHCP functionality means we can now bring the benefits of disaggregated routing to almost every broadband network.”

RtBrick’s BNG software supports both DHCP Relay and DHCP Proxy flavors of the DHCP protocol and supports both IPv4 and IPv6. It is available today.

About RtBrick

RtBrick has pioneered carrier routing software that runs on off-the-shelf hardware. It has applied the same approach to networks that the huge ‘cloud-natives’ have used to build and operate their web-scale IT services. RtBrick is a privately held company, incorporated in the USA, with staff located in Europe and India.

