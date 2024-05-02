RSA Partners with Microsoft to Secure Environments through New External Authentication Methods Capability

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RSA, the security-first identity leader, announced that it is bolstering Microsoft environments through a continuing partnership that brings additional security to Office environments. The new External Authentication Methods (EAM) feature will allow more customers to expand their use of RSA solutions—including RSA authentication and access capabilities—in far more Microsoft environments.





RSA already partners with Microsoft to protect the most secure environments. The new EAM capability will allow more Microsoft customers to expand their use of third-party identity and access management (IAM) vendors and security providers to protect a broader set of use cases and to provide tighter integration with their solutions. EAM will allow Microsoft customers to seamlessly protect access to Microsoft resources using RSA® ID Plus, the security-first identity platform providing MFA, access, single sign-on, directory, and additional capabilities across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. EAM will allow customers to deploy RSA’s market-leading, phishing-resistant authentication capabilities, which support modern FIDO2 protocols, biometrics, and QR Code authentication. The news makes public the work that RSA and Microsoft customers have been testing in private preview for many months. To join the public preview, contact RSA to check your deployment.

“The new EAM integration will expand on our existing partnership with Microsoft and help even more security-first leaders protect their organizations,” said RSA CEO Rohit Ghai. “EAM will allow more organizations to leverage RSA’s deep security expertise to keep their data, resources, and applications secure.”

“We’re thrilled to announce the integration of Entra ID External Authentication Methods with RSA, one of the leading MFA vendors in the market,” said Natee Pretikul, Principal Product Management Lead, Microsoft Security. “This integration will provide our customers with even more flexibility and choice when it comes to securing their systems against the rising threat of phishing attacks.”

The EAM integration between RSA and Microsoft follows years of successful partnership between the two vendors. Previously, RSA provided Custom Controls as an external MFA solution to secure Microsoft environments. The new EAM capability simplifies and accelerates the previous Custom Controls integration, making it easier for more customers to leverage RSA’s security-first solutions to protect their Microsoft deployments. Moreover, the EAM capability will allow Microsoft customers to deploy one RSA MFA service across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments.

RSA ID Plus will support the new EAM capability beginning May 24, 2024.

The AI-powered RSA Unified Identity Platform protects the world’s most secure organizations from today’s and tomorrow’s highest-risk cyberattacks. RSA provides the identity intelligence, authentication, access, governance, and lifecycle capabilities needed to prevent threats, secure access, and enable compliance. More than 9,000 security-first organizations trust RSA to manage more than 60 million identities across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. For more information, go to RSA.com.

