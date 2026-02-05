RPAG Launches Auto Assistant, AI-Powered Answer Engine for Retirement Plan Advisors

Always-on intelligent support helps RPAG members access critical information instantly, accelerating advisor operations and client service

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Retirement Plan Advisory Group (RPAG) today announced the launch of Auto Assistant, an AI-powered answer engine. Through its on-screen avatar, Otto, Auto Assistant provides instant, contextual responses to advisor questions, enabling faster decision-making and more responsive client service.

As part of substantial, ongoing investments in innovation and technology, RPAG and its parent company Great Gray Group are committed to driving better outcomes across the US retirement plan ecosystem. Auto Assistant strengthens RPAG's platform capabilities while maintaining the member-focused approach that defines RPAG's service model.

Auto Assistant delivers three core benefits to retirement plan advisors:

Instant information access: Provides immediate, contextual answers to member questions, reducing time spent searching for information and enabling faster response to client needs

Provides immediate, contextual answers to member questions, reducing time spent searching for information and enabling faster response to client needs Adaptive intelligence: Learns from member usage and feedback, becoming more effective as advisors interact with the feature and as RPAG expands its knowledge base

Learns from member usage and feedback, becoming more effective as advisors interact with the feature and as RPAG expands its knowledge base Platform integration: Works alongside RPAG's existing tools and solutions, enhancing advisor workflows without disrupting established processes

“ Retirement plan advisors rely on RPAG to give them a competitive advantage, through tools and insights that help them grow their business and better serve their clients,” says Isabelle Blankmeyer, Head of Product for Great Gray Group, supporting the RPAG platform. “ Auto Assistant gives members immediate access to information when they need it, allowing them to operate with greater speed and confidence. Our team is deeply committed to investing in innovation like this to promote retirement plan success for all.”

Auto Assistant is available to all RPAG members as of February 4, 2026.

About Retirement Plan Advisory Group, LLC

RPAG is the retirement technology platform that connects advisors, asset managers, recordkeepers, and institutions to better data, better decisions, and better retirement outcomes.

At $1.3 trillion in assets influenced across more than 120,000 plans and 10 million participants (as of December 31, 2025), RPAG operates at a scale unmatched by advisor aggregators or point-solution providers. We are not simply an advisor toolset. We are the connective infrastructure that enables the retirement ecosystem to function more intelligently and efficiently.

Learn more at rpag.com.

About Great Gray Group, LLC

Great Gray Group owns RPAG and Great Gray Trust Company, LLC, a leading provider of trustee and administrative services to Collective Investment Trusts (CITs), managing over $302.8 billion as of December 31, 2025. Great Gray is committed to innovation and growth in the retirement planning sector, delivering solutions that offer efficiency, value, and growth opportunities to retirement professionals and their clients.

Learn more at greatgray.com.

Disclosures

RPAG may score bank collective investment funds for which Great Gray Trust Company, LLC serves as trustee or administrator. Great Gray Trust Company, LLC has a commercial relationship with RPAG that does not involve the evaluation and scoring of these funds.

RPAG provides technology, solutions and services for a fee to its customers, who are primarily retirement plan advisors and associated institutions. The services include ratings of various third-party investment vehicles based on RPAG’s proprietary quantitative and qualitative scoring methodology. The investment vehicles do not pay to be evaluated and scored; nor do the companies that provide services to the investment vehicles pay for them to be evaluated and scored, but those companies may have commercial relationships and affiliations with RPAG.

media@greatgray.com