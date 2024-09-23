Roya Mohadjer Promoted by Battelle to Lead Government Business Development Bringing Proven Industry Experience to New Role

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Battelle announced today that noted industry expert Roya Mohadjer has been promoted to Vice President of Government Business Development at Battelle effective October 1.









Mohadjer joined Battelle in 2020 as Vice President of Government Business Development for the Health business unit, after having spent more than 15 years driving growth and strategy across civilian, military, and veteran markets. Before joining Battelle, Mohadjer held pivotal roles at DLH, Leidos and Lockheed Martin.

“Roya has a deep understanding of the federal marketspace and passion to create a safer, healthier, and more secure world through science and technology,” said Matt Vaughan, Executive Vice President of Battelle’s Applied Science and Technology business. “As she leads our team of experienced business developers into FY25, I expect she will continue to deliver expanded capabilities for critical mission needs.”

Mohadjer holds a Master of Business Administration with a focus on strategy and entrepreneurship, and a Bachelor of Science in finance and operations management from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland.

She is a member of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) 2024 Women’s Global Leadership Program and an Executive Board member of the Universities at Shady Grove —transforming the pathway from kindergarten-to-job by bringing nine universities to one campus, scaling academic access to all students. In 2022, Washington Exec named Mohadjer a Top Healthcare Executive to Watch.

“At Battelle, I’ve worked at the intersection of strategy, science, technology and people, alongside government, industry and academia together in the pursuit of a healthier, safer and prosperous nation,” Mohadjer said. “I look forward to a continued expansion of our strategic efforts across Battelle so that we can keep bringing the best solutions to our customers.”

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

Contacts

Katy Delaney



(614) 424-7208



delaneyk@battelle.org

T.R. Massey



(614) 424-5544



masseytr@battelle.org