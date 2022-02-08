Rouses Markets Expands eCommerce Offerings With eGrowcery

Solution provider empowers retailer and delivers branded convenience to Rouses’ customers

THIBODAUX, La. & BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rouses Markets has partnered with eGrowcery to go to market with their own eCommerce solution for curbside pickup. The eGrowcery platform includes a Rouses Market Shopping App, which customers can download on the App Store or on Google Play.

With eGrowcery technology, customers can shop, place an order and choose a curbside pickup time through the app or on the Rouses Markets website. There is no curbside pickup fee on orders over $35, and customers pay the same price for groceries that they pay in Rouses Markets stores.

“We continue to invest in new partnerships and technologies like eGrowcery to give our customers the very best shopping experience, both in store or online,” said Donny Rouse, CEO, Rouses Markets. “With eGrowcery, our own team members, the people who know our stores and selection better than anyone else, hand-select every product ordered for curbside pickup. It’s like having your favorite Rouses team member as your own personal shopper.”

Patrick Hughes, CEO of eGrowcery, is impressed with Rouses and how they approached the eCommerce initiative from the onset. “It’s always great when we can work with a quality brand like Rouses Markets. It’s even better watching them bring their years of retail expertise to the table,” he said. “We are ecstatic to do our part by empowering their personal shoppers with our technology, ensuring the highest quality of product selection in the process all while helping them become more connected to their shoppers.”

eGrowcery, which operates both in the United States and abroad, is seeing a growing number of retailers seeking to establish their own branded eCommerce experience. Whereas marketplaces own the shopper data and allow for products and promotions from competing retailers, this solution puts control and data ownership back in the hands of the retailer.

About Rouses Markets:

Rouses Markets is one of the largest independent grocers and fastest growing family-owned companies in the United States. It has more than 7,000 employees serving shoppers across more than 60 stores in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

eGrowcery:

eGrowcery is the market-leading, white-label, SaaS based e-commerce solution designed to service grocery retailers. The eGrowcery platform is a true end-to-end, omnichannel solution that integrates with back-office/point of sale systems while enabling retailers to personalize their own shopper experience.

