Rossell Techsys Wins Boeing Contract to Manufacture Wire Harnesses for the T-7A Red Hawk Platform

Manufacturing to take place at Rossell’s Center of Excellence (CoE) set-up in Bengaluru, exclusively for Boeing

Rossell, long-standing partner of Boeing, has manufactured over 100,000 parts for Boeing

BENGALURU, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AshwaniBhargava–Rossell Techsys has won a contract from Boeing to manufacture and supply wire harnesses for the global aerospace company’s T-7A Red Hawk.





Rossell, as part of the Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) strategic agreement, will be manufacturing Electrical Wiring and Interconnect System (EWIS) parts. The deliveries will continue through FY 2032, covering a total of 84 unique parts. The initial focus will be on manufacturing Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) I and II and Full Rate Production (FRP) 3 and 4. All parts will be manufactured at Rossell’s Center of Excellence” (CoE), set-up exclusively for Boeing.

“We are excited about the opportunity to manufacture EWIS parts for the advanced Boeing T-7A Red Hawk,” said Mr. Prabhat Kumar Bhagvandas, Chief Executive Officer, Rossell Techsys. “This collaboration underlines Rossell Techsys’ commitment to dynamic engineering, producing best value, quality parts, and on-time delivery from India for the world,” added Bhagvandas.

“The T-7A, a first-of-its-kind platform, built using a digital thread and indigenous manufacturing of its components, is an important step in our commitment to the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. As a company with over seven decades of presence in India, Boeing continues to value and support the development of indigenous aerospace and defense capabilities in the country,” said Ashwani Bhargava, Director, Supply Chain Management, Boeing India.

Rossell Techsys has also manufactured EWIS parts for the Engineering and Manufacturing Design (EMD) and Flight Test (FT) versions of the T-7A Red Hawk. Rossell, to date, has manufactured over 100,000 EWIS parts for Boeing.

“Rossell Techsys, for over a decade, has been dedicated to engineering and manufacturing components for the aerospace and defense sector, in India and abroad. It has been contributing in developing an Aatmanirbhar aerospace and defense ecosystem in the country and is poised to grow further as India becomes a major global aerospace market”, said Rishab Gupta, Director, Rossell India Limited. “Rossell Techsys, building parts for the T-7A wings, forward fuselage and empennage is a testimony to this contribution”, added Rishab Gupta.

About Rossell Techsys:

Rossell Techsys, headquartered in Bengaluru, is the Aerospace & Defense Division of Rossell India Limited, a public listed company. It is a Tier I supplier to major global OEMs and manufactures parts for more than 20+ fixed and rotary wing platforms. It is certified to AS9100, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 27001, ISO 37001 and NADCAP AC7121, and is also ISO 31000 and NIST 800-171 compliant. Rossell Techsys Provides custom engineering and manufacturing services in Electrical Wiring and Interconnect Systems (EWIS), Electronic System and Systems Integration (ESSI), Test Equipment and After Market Product Support Services.

Contacts

Renu Batta



Corporate communications



renu.batta@rosselltechsys.com