Rose Thrill Marketplace Launches to Boost NIL Opportunities for Fordham University Men’s Basketball Program

BRONX, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Supporters of Fordham University’s Men’s Basketball program are proud to announce the launch of Rose Thrill Marketplace, an innovative new platform designed to grow Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for its Men’s Basketball team. The initiative aims to enhance the experience for student-athletes by connecting them with sponsorship deals, brand partnerships, and community engagement activities, while also supporting the program’s long-term success. Brands will have the ability to tap into a strong and predictable medium for influencer marketing budgets.

Rose Thrill Marketplace will allow national brands, local businesses, fans and alumni to directly engage with Fordham athletes, offering customized opportunities for endorsements, merchandise collaborations, and appearances. The platform is part of Fordham Athletics’ continued commitment to supporting the holistic development of its student-athletes, ensuring they maximize their potential both on and off the court.

Rose Thrill’s mission is to expand opportunities for our athletes by cultivating meaningful connections between the program and the greater Fordham community. The Marketplace will provide a dynamic platform that creates mutually beneficial relationships for athletes, brands, and fans alike. The program will aim to engage student athletes with relationships that benefit them now and in the future. The Rose Thrill Marketplace is committed to empowering our student-athletes to use their platforms to positively impact diverse communities. We are dedicated to positioning our athletes for success, both now and when the ball stops bouncing.

Jay Kirsch, Fordham College Class of ‘ 92 and Chairman of Rose Thrill Marketplace, shared his enthusiasm: “Fordham has long claimed that New York City is our campus, that gives us an opportunity to tap the largest media market in the world in a way few basketball programs can. The Fordham brand is a strong and safe one in the New York Metro Market. Brands can be confident in a relationship with a team that values winning through hard work and discipline and a University that provides a world class education in the greatest city in the world. We are developing unique marketing products for brands focused on both regional and national exposure.”

Head Coach Keith Urgo expressed his excitement about the initiative’s impact on the team’s future: “Our players put in tremendous work both on and off the court, and Rose Thrill Marketplace is a game-changer in helping them be rewarded for that commitment. This platform allows our athletes to enhance their personal brands while also strengthening the bond between the team and our passionate supporters.”

Rose Thrill is proud to have a esteemed group of alumni supporters on its Advisory Board including:

Steve Centrillo, Gabelli ‘79, Gabelli GSB ‘81

Rick Doerr, Fordham College ‘92

Mike Martinez, Gabelli ‘12

Bill Smith, Fordham College ‘90

Jay Woods, Fordham College ‘92

