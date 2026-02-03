Ron McQuate Appointed Chief Financial Officer of A Parent Media Co. Inc.

Seasoned Sports and Media Finance Executive to Support Scaled Growth of Victory+ and APMC’s Expanding Portfolio

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), the technology and media company powering Safe Streaming™ and audience-first digital services including Kidoodle.TV® and Victory+, today announced the appointment of Ron McQuate as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. McQuate joined the company in January 2026 and brings more than 20 years of senior financial leadership across sports, media, live events, and streaming, with a proven track record of building financial infrastructure to support large-scale, high-growth platforms.

Mr. McQuate most recently served as Senior Vice President of Finance for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, where he played a central role in building and leading all finance operations for the launch of one of the world’s largest and most high-profile annual sporting events. His experience spans complex, global-scale operations requiring rigorous financial discipline, long-term planning, and rapid execution.

“Ron joins APMC at a transformative moment,” said Neil Gruninger, President & CEO of APMC. “Our vision for Victory+ is resonating with fans, teams, and leagues across the country as we fundamentally shift the sports media landscape. He brings the veteran leadership and global-scale experience required to navigate our explosive growth. I look forward to working with him as we unlock our full potential as a leader in free sports streaming.”

“Ron is a proven financial leader with deep experience operating at the intersection of sports, media, and technology,” said James Lites, Chairman of the Board at APMC. “As we continue to scale our streaming platforms and expand Victory+ across leagues, markets, and live events, Ron’s expertise will be critical in supporting our long-term strategic vision.”

Prior to the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Mr. McQuate served as Head of Finance for iStreamPlanet, a Warner Bros. Discovery company, where he supported a leading SaaS streaming technology platform trusted by major global brands to deliver marquee events such as the Olympics, Super Bowl, and NCAA March Madness. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer of the Pac-12 Conference, during a transformative period that included conference expansion and the creation and launch of the Pac-12 Networks, the conference’s wholly owned media and entertainment business.

Earlier in his career, Mr. McQuate held senior finance leadership roles with the WTA Tour, where he helped drive significant revenue growth and supported the achievement of equal prize money across all four Grand Slams, and with AEG, overseeing financial strategy tied to global venue operations, sports property acquisitions, and iMLS soccer and international hockey investments. He began his career with the Cleveland Guardians, where he served in senior finance roles during a historic period of sustained sellouts, profitability, and the team’s successful IPO.

“Joining APMC at this inflection point is a unique opportunity to help lead a business that is fundamentally reshaping the economics of sports,” said Mr. McQuate. “APMC has demonstrated a rare level of execution and precision in a complex market. I look forward to helping guide our next phase of expansion as we prove that innovative distribution and real value for partners can go hand-in-hand.”

With more than a decade of innovation in digital media, A Parent Media Co. Inc. builds and powers streaming and ad-tech solutions that reach hundreds of millions of households worldwide. Since APMC’s launch of Victory+, the streaming service has amassed a media rights library featuring the Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, and Anaheim Ducks, alongside newly added leagues like the NWSL and LOVB. Victory+ is redefining the sports media landscape by proving that a free, ad-supported platform can drive record-breaking engagement and sustainable growth for professional sports.

Across its ecosystem, APMC is committed to building a trusted media environment, and technology that connects audiences, creators, and brands at scale.

For more information on APMC’s solutions, visit www.aparentmedia.com.

ABOUT APMC

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming™ delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+™, Victory+™ and Safe Exchange™. Whether through FAST channels or VOD streaming, APMC specializes in OTT content delivery and monetization across major connected TV and mobile platforms. Visit www.aparentmedia.com to learn more.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/aparentmediacoinc

X: https://twitter.com/AParentMediaCo

