Romeo Power and Wrightspeed Announce “Powertrain in a Crate™” to Safely Repower School Buses, Transit Buses and Certain Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks Into Zero Emission Electric Vehicles

LOS ANGELES & ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Romeo Power and Wrightspeed, today announced that they are working together to leverage Romeo Power’s high-capacity battery packing and module technology along with Wrightspeed’s high torque, high-efficiency powertrain system to accelerate electrification in the bus, and medium and heavy duty truck market.

There are over one million existing buses and trucks that are candidates for repowering to zero emission full battery electric right now, and at a much lower upfront cost than purchasing expensive new battery electric vehicles. Wrightspeed is developing “Powertrain in a Crate™” kits that are chassis-specific and can be installed locally where fleets operate, creating jobs and new technology opportunities for those supporting school bus, work truck and other fleets. By using Wrightspeed’s Route™ traction drive technology, the repowered vehicles will be more efficient and provide higher torque than new vehicles based on single speed remote mount systems.

Together, the companies intend to develop and sell repower kits to the addressable market. “Romeo Power’s advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications is a perfect fit for our Route™ powertrain system. We are particularly impressed by their high level of safety, packaging density, and modularity,” said Alan Dowdell, Acting CEO of Wrightspeed. “We are proud to team up with Romeo Power and set a new standard in performance and efficiency for electric buses and trucks.”

Romeo Power and Wrightspeed together bring a unique combination of real-world, on-road experience and powertrain technology to accelerate electrification safely. After vehicles are selected and inspected, they will be rapidly decontented of the diesel or gas powertrains. The bespoke powertrain kits including traction drive axle with motors, inverters, battery modules and new dash with telematics will then be added to the vehicle. After thorough testing, the vehicle will be qualified to re-enter the fleet as a safe, quiet, efficient zero-emission bus or truck.

“Wrightspeed’s medium and heavy-duty “Powertrain in a Crate™” kits are a great way for our battery technology to help quickly and locally convert legacy diesel and gas vehicles to zero-emission electric vehicles” said Susan Brennan, Romeo’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are as excited about Wrightspeed’s technology and business model as we are about our new partnership.”

The battery packs will be manufactured at Romeo Power’s new state of the art facility in Cypress, California, where production is scheduled to begin later in 2022. The balance of the “Powertrain in a Crate” solution will be assembled in Wrightspeed’s 110,000 square foot Alameda, California facility. The complete system will be shipped and installed near fleets locally with training and support from both Romeo Power and Wrightspeed.

About Romeo Power, Inc.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) is an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications. The Company’s suite of advanced battery electric products, combined with its innovative battery management system, delivers the safety, performance, reliability and configurability its customers need to succeed. To keep up with everything Romeo Power, please follow the Company on social media @romeopowerinc or visit www.romeopower.com.

About Wrightspeed Inc.

Wrightspeed designs and manufactures the world’s cleanest and most efficient electric vehicle (EV) powertrain for medium and heavy-duty vehicles. The company is revolutionizing the environmental impact and economics of heavy transportation by delivering world class EV technology where it’s needed most. Founded in 2005, Wrightspeed is headquartered and manufactures in Alameda, California. For more information about Wrightspeed, visit wrightspeed.com or send an email to contact@wrightspeed.com.

