Romania Telecom Operators Report 2022: Total Telecom and pay-TV Services Revenue to Grow at a CAGR of 3.3% During 2021-2026 to US$4.6 billion in 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Romania Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report” has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Romania today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The total telecom and pay-TV service revenues will grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the 2021-2026 period, from $3.9 billion in 2021 to $4.6 billion by 2026, supported by growth in revenues from mobile data service and fixed broadband service segments. Fixed broadband service revenues will increase at a CAGR of 3.4% over 2021-2026, from $614.2 million in 2021 to $724.5 million by 2026.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Romania.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

regulations, etc. Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Report Scope

The total telecom and pay-TV services revenue will grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the 2021-2026 period, from $3.9 billion in 2021 to US$4.6 billion in 2026.

Mobile data services revenue will grow from $1.2 billion in 2021 to $2.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.3% over 2021-2026, on the back of rising consumption of mobile data, telcos offering more unlimited data packages and bundling VAS like OTT video services or zero-rated options for selected apps.

video services or zero-rated options for selected apps. Pay-TV service revenue will decline at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026, from $567.2 million in 2021 to $484.5 million by 2026, due to declining pay-TV service ARPU and market saturation, as well as increasing competition from the OTT video segment.

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context

Demographic and macroeconomic context

Regulatory context

Telecom market outlook

Total telecom service revenue

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV service market

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Competitive landscape

Telekom Romania

Orange Romania

Vodafone Romania

RCS & RDS

Additional resources

Baseline forecast assumptions

Data tables

Companies Mentioned

Telekom Romania

Oranage Romania

Vodafone Romania

RCS & RDS

Lycamobile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q26pbi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900