Rollo to Host Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran at CES

Fans will be able to meet, take pictures and get autographs with the Real Estate Mogul and Shark Tank Investor

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rollo announced today that celebrity real estate mogul and Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran will make an appearance at its CES booth (LVCC 15543) at the Consumer Electronics Show. Corcoran will be available for photos and autographs on Jan. 6 between 10-11 am PT. Barbara Corcoran is a motivational speaker, Founder of one of New York’s largest real estate brokerage firms, The Corcoran Group, Star and Executive Producer of the Emmy-winning series, Shark Tank, and Author of the book, “Shark Tales: How I Turned $1,000 into a Billion Dollar Business!”

“We are thrilled to have Barbara join us at CES,” said Kevin Faro, Founder and CEO of Rollo. “As a renowned business expert and incredible rags to riches story, we respect and love to watch her on Shark Tank, and we are pleased to give fans and business owners at CES the opportunity to meet her in person.”

Rollo will unveil a large footprint and engaging booth at CES, with a significant announcement still to come at the show. The company’s one-stop shipping solution is loved by over 100,000 small and medium businesses and more than 250,000 customers that use their state of the art printer and app to get volume discounts on shipping through the major carriers and print labels all without any ink cartridges.

In addition to their presence at CES (booth 15543), Las-Vegas-based Rollo will participate in Pepcom at the conference.

About Rollo

Located in Las Vegas, Rollo makes shipping easy, fast and fun for small to medium-sized businesses and the everyday shipper. Since the launch of the Rollo Printer in 2016, the company has sold over 250,000 Rollo printers and processes millions of shipments annually. In addition to being the only mobile-friendly shipping service, Rollo offers up to 90% discounts on regular legacy carriers but without the usual headaches of the customer-unfriendly behemoths that still dominate shipping. Rollo is also popular on social media, especially on TikTok with #rolloprinter trending at 32.5M views. Rollo prioritizes partnering with small businesses, entrepreneurs and talented creators to give insight into the different types of people that use Rollo in their shipping routine.

* Shipping rates are set by the carrier, and discounts are subject to change at any time without notice.

