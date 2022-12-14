Roland Acra joins PsiQuantum as Chief Business Officer

PsiQuantum hires former Cisco CTO and industry veteran bringing extensive experience of growing and leading companies

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PsiQuantum announces today the addition of Roland Acra to its leadership team. Roland joins as Chief Business Officer and will lead the company’s business strategy, including commercial, global market expansion, quantum applications and software development.

Roland brings to PsiQuantum a distinguished track record in the technology industry spanning over 25 years. He previously held the role of Chief Technology Officer at Cisco until earlier in 2022. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cisco’s Data Center Business Group. In this role, he led the development and marketing of several generations of Data Center switching products, blade and rack server products, and introduced several industry-first software platforms for Data Center predictive analytics, assurance, and insights.

In addition to his corporate leadership background, Roland’s experience also extends to building and scaling new companies from inception. He was President and CEO of Arch Rock Corporation, a category leader in IPv6 wireless mesh networks and energy data analysis which, following acquisition, played a significant role in the formation of Cisco’s Smart Grid Business Unit. Roland was also President and CEO of Procket Networks, a leading-edge provider of Internet backbone core and edge routers.

Roland Acra, commenting on his new role said:

“I am delighted to be joining this exceptional and diverse team of world-leading quantum computing, semiconductor manufacturing and systems engineering experts to help bring what we believe will be the world’s first utility scale quantum computer to market. Fault tolerant quantum computing promises to play a critical role in solving currently intractable problems in decarbonization technologies, pharmaceuticals and several more areas at the frontiers of science.”

Jeremy O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of PsiQuantum, remarked:

“We are thrilled to be bringing another Silicon Valley veteran to help lead the team forward as we move into the infrastructure phase of our development. Roland’s track record in building and leading new technology companies will accelerate PsiQuantum’s growth trajectory as we enter this next phase of scaling and maturity.”

About PsiQuantum

Powered by breakthroughs in silicon photonics and fault-tolerant quantum architecture, PsiQuantum is building the first utility-scale quantum computer to solve some of the world’s most important challenges. PsiQuantum’s approach is based on photonic qubits, which have significant advantages at the scale required to deliver a fault-tolerant, general-purpose quantum computer. With quantum chips now being manufactured in a world-leading semiconductor fab, PsiQuantum is uniquely positioned to deliver quantum capabilities that will drive advances in climate technologies, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, finance, energy, agriculture, transportation, communications, and beyond. To learn more, visit www.psiquantum.com.

