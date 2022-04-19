Roku’s Clean Room Debuts for Advertisers Ahead of TV Upfronts

Omnicom Media Group, dentsu, Horizon Media, Icon Media Direct, and Camelot tap first data clean room purpose-built for TV streaming

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced Roku’s clean room, a privacy-first data collaboration environment that allows advertisers and agencies to use their encrypted first-party data to make planning and measuring advertising campaigns with Roku easier, all without relying on cookies or consortiums.

Roku’s clean room is purpose-built for TV streaming. The planning and measurement capabilities make it the only clean room to use audience data and linear TV data from direct consumer relationships on Roku, America’s No. 1 TV streaming platform*.

To get started, an advertiser loads their data into a secure environment. Roku’s clean room creates a secure connection between Roku data and the advertiser’s data. This allows brands to match their own data to Roku’s without sharing or exposing any identifiable data, all while protecting Roku consumers from direct identification. Within Roku’s clean room, advertisers then have the freedom to query matched data and run their own analyses to understand potential campaign reach, current audience delivery, and advertising impact on product sales and sign-ups. Roku’s clean room is built on top of Snowflake and its industry-leading Media Data Cloud technologies.

“The future of TV advertising won’t rely on fragile cookies or consortiums, but on direct connection with actual consumers,” said Louqman Parampath, VP of Product Management, Roku. “We are thrilled to help marketers accelerate their shift to TV streaming by putting privacy and transparency first.”

Omnicom Media Group, dentsu, Horizon Media, Icon Media Direct, and Camelot are all using Roku’s clean room today on live campaigns. Roku’s clean room is also directly integrated with OneView, Roku’s ad platform built for TV streaming, to make it easy for marketers to go from planning to buying without additional steps, third-party fees, or missed audiences.

“Roku’s clean room allows us to provide Omnicom clients holistic, cross-screen measurement, planning and activation leveraging the Omni ID, which further expands our multi-party clean room capabilities,” says Adam Gitlin, president of Annalect, the data and analytics division that develops and manages Omnicom’s Omni orchestration platform.

“We are very excited to integrate dentsu’s M1 identity platform with Roku’s clean room in Snowflake. This will allow us to seamlessly activate campaigns against our strategic audiences at the highest level of fidelity to maximize effectiveness,” Brad Stockton, SVP US Video Innovation, dentsu.

Roku’s clean room will also be available to measurement providers in the Roku Measurement Partner Program, which includes more than 20 certified partners that help marketers understand the impact of ads on the Roku platform. Foursquare, a leading location technology platform, is using Roku’s clean room so that brands can better personalize and attribute their ad campaigns in OneView across devices and platforms.

To learn more, visit https://go.roku.com/clean-room.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

*“America’s No. 1 TV streaming platform” is based on hours streamed according to Hypothesis Group, October 2021

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the benefits, capabilities, and availability of Roku’s clean room; trends related to TV streaming and advertising; and the features, benefits and reach of the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

Contacts

Sarah Saul



ssaul@roku.com