Roku Unveils a Better TV Advertising Experience at First In-Person NewFront

Roku announces new shoppable ad experiences in OneView, new collaboration with Microsoft, and new Roku Originals and Roku Brand Studio programs

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today hosted its first in-person IAB NewFront at the Chelsea Factory in New York City. As America’s #1 TV streaming platform* with 61.3 million active accounts as of Q1 2022, Roku revealed new advertising solutions to create a better TV advertising experience for marketers in the streaming decade.

For the first time ever in Q1 2022, TV streaming devices surpassed legacy pay-TV in weekly reach among adults 18-49 in the U.S., according to Nielsen. To help marketers accelerate their shift to TV streaming in this Upfront, Roku announced innovation across The Roku Channel, Roku Brand Studio, and OneView.

“Our mission is to create a better TV streaming experience for everyone,” said Alison Levin, Vice President, Ad Revenue & Marketing Solutions, Roku. “Marketers turn to Roku for data, commerce, and measurement tools that they can’t get anywhere else to accelerate the shift of ad dollars to TV streaming. This upfront, TV starts here.”

Roku’s NewFront presentation highlights include:

The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform, creating a better TV viewing experience. The Roku Channel was a top 5 channel on the Roku platform in the U.S. by active account reach and streaming hour engagement in Q1 2022.

Roku unveiled new Roku Originals with portfolio strength across Drama & Comedy, Lifestyle, and Reality & Competition. Renewed titles include “Die Harter,” starring Kevin Hart, “Most Dangerous Game: New York,” starring David Castañeda and Christoph Waltz, “Children Ruin Everything,” starring Meaghan Rath and Aaron Abrams, and “Chrissy’s Court,” starring Chrissy and Pepper Teigen. New titles include “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story,” starring Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood, “SLIP,” starring Zoe Lister-Jones, “The Great American Baking Show,” starring Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, “Honest Renovations,” starring Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis, new lifestyle shows starring Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, Christopher Kimball, and more.

Roku Brand Studio

The award-winning Roku Brand Studio creates a better TV storytelling experience for marketers by going beyond the traditional TV spot. Roku announced:

“The Short List,” in partnership with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, will bring brands into 12 short-form films across four genres – Drama, Comedy, Documentary, and Animation – all created by the most promising and diverse new minds in entertainment.

in partnership with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, will bring brands into 12 short-form films across four genres – Drama, Comedy, Documentary, and Animation – all created by the most promising and diverse new minds in entertainment. “Roku Recommends” will return for a second season on The Roku Channel in September. Roku also revealed an exclusive partnership with Variety to share the Top-10 Roku searches each month.

will return for a second season on The Roku Channel in September. Roku also revealed an exclusive partnership with to share the Top-10 Roku searches each month. Weekly Shows help viewers find the best in streaming from pop culture (“The Pop-Off“), social media trends (“In Case You Missed It”), and fun DIY projects (“Live and Let DIY”).

OneView

OneView, the ad platform built for TV streaming, creates a better TV advertising experience for thousands of marketers. Roku announced:

Roku announced a new program for retailers to pair shoppable ads with Roku Pay to make it simple to sell the products right from ads on the TV screen.

with Roku Pay to make it simple to sell the products right from ads on the TV screen. Microsoft Audience Insights: An industry-first collaboration with Microsoft to explore how TV advertising – both linear and streaming – impacts online searches.

An industry-first collaboration with Microsoft to explore how TV advertising – both linear and streaming – impacts online searches. Recent launches of Dynamic Linear Ads, Roku’s Advertising Watermark, Roku’s clean room, and an expanded measurement partner program with Marketing Mix Modeling.

Celebrity hosts Maria Menounos and Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins from “Roku Recommends” emceed Roku’s NewFront, with special in-person appearances from Daniel Radcliffe, David Castañeda, Meaghan Rath, Aaron Abrams, Chrissy and Pepper Teigen, Kevin O’Connor, Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, Christopher Kimball, Lizzy Mathis, and more.

To learn more about Roku’s NewFront presentation, visit https://advertising.roku.com/tv-starts-here-2022.

