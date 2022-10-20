Roku to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced it will release third quarter 2022 financial results after the stock market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on November 2. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode from the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Roku website following the call.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku’s suite of smart home products, including security cameras, video doorbells, lighting, plugs, and more is available in the U.S. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

