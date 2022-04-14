Home Business Wire Roku to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 28, 2022
Business Wire

Roku to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 28, 2022

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced it will release first quarter 2022 financial results after the stock market close on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on April 28. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode from the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Roku website following the call.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

Contacts

Media

Kim Sampson

ksampson@roku.com

Investor Relations

Conrad Grodd

cgrodd@roku.com

Articoli correlati

Bill.com to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on May 5, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial...
Continua a leggere

Teradata Announces 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release Date

Business Wire Business Wire -
Earnings conference call to begin at 2 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 5, 2022 SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC)...
Continua a leggere

Dropbox to Announce First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Bill.com to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on May 5, 2022

Business Wire