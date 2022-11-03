<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Roku Releases Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire

Roku Releases Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today released third quarter 2022 results. Visit the Roku investor relations website to view the third quarter 2022 letter to shareholders.

The company will host a webcast of its conference call to discuss the results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Roku investor relations website or directly from this link: https://go.roku.com/earnings. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available following the call.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku Smart Home products, including cameras, video doorbells, lighting, plugs, and more are available in the U.S. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

Contacts

Media

Kim Sampson

ksampson@roku.com

Investor Relations

Conrad Grodd

cgrodd@roku.com

Articoli correlati

Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Record quarterly revenue exceeded high-end of quarterly guidance range and grew 25% annually compared to prior quarter GAAP gross margin...
Continua a leggere

Intevac Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC) today reported financial results for the quarter and nine months ended October...
Continua a leggere

Rey Perez Appointed Chief Customer Officer of Confluent

Business Wire Business Wire -
Industry veteran to help customers succeed with the power of data streaming MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT), the data...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire