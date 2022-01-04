Home Business Wire Roku Chief Financial Officer to Present at Citi’s 2022 AppsEconomy Virtual Conference
Business Wire

Roku Chief Financial Officer to Present at Citi’s 2022 AppsEconomy Virtual Conference

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden will present at the Citi 2022 AppsEconomy Conference (formerly TMT West) on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Louden is scheduled to present at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Roku web site at http://ir.roku.com.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

Contacts

Media

Kim Sampson

ksampson@roku.com

Investor Relations

Conrad Grodd

cgrodd@roku.com

Articoli correlati

BrainChip Appoints Pia Turcinov as Non-Executive Director

Business Wire Business Wire -
Highly experienced director and driven innovator Specialist in technology commercialisation, technology law and corporate governance LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrainChip Holdings Ltd...
Continua a leggere

DreambigCareer’s Partner Will Gao Named in Forbes China’s “2021 Top 60 Chinese in North America” List

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Will (Changjie) Gao, the Partner of DreambigCareer (DBC), is an honoree on Forbes China’s 2021 Top 60...
Continua a leggere

Edward Lando of Pareto Holdings Featured on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#angelinvestor--Edward Lando, the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Miami-based Venture Capital firm, Pareto Holdings, is a featured...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

DreambigCareer’s Partner Will Gao Named in Forbes China’s “2021 Top 60 Chinese in North...

Business Wire