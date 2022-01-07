Roku Announces Scott Rosenberg to Step Down as SVP and GM of Platform Business

Rosenberg is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and assisting with the recruitment process, which is underway

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced today that Scott Rosenberg, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Platform Business, plans to step down sometime in the spring of 2022. Rosenberg joined Roku in 2012 as Vice President, Advertising, and Business Development. In 2017 he was named SVP and GM of Roku’s Platform Business, overseeing both advertising and content and services. Rosenberg played an important role in the company’s IPO, and leading and growing the successful Platform Business.

Rosenberg will continue to lead his teams until his departure. He is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and assisting with the recruitment process, which is underway.

“While Scott remains deeply invested in the company’s success, he’s ready for his next professional challenge and believes this is the right timeframe for him to make a change. I respect and fully support his decision,” said Anthony Wood, Roku Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “I look forward to working with Scott to ensure a smooth transition, while maintaining our relentless focus on building the best TV streaming platform.”

Said Rosenberg: “Working at Roku these last nine years has been the most rewarding time of my career, without a close second. Deciding to leave was difficult, but made possible by my belief in the incredible bench strength of the Platform team and the company as a whole.”

