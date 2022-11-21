Roku Announces $19 Roku Premiere Available this Black Friday Exclusively at Walmart

Shop early and save with deals on Roku Express, Roku Streaming Stick 4K, Roku Ultra, and Roku Streambar

Plus, $0.99 and $1.99 subscription offers on The Roku Channel and other deals including Apple TV+, HBO Max, discovery+, Redbox, and more

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced the Roku Premiere will be available exclusively on Black Friday at Walmart for just $19, while supplies last. The Roku Premiere provides customers with endless entertainment in HD (High Definition), 4K and HDR (High Dynamic Range) picture – and offers everything needed to stream with loved ones this holiday season. Additionally, customers will find incredible deals across Roku’s product lineup, including $12 off the 2022 Roku Express ($29.99 MSRP), $25 off the award-winning Roku® Streaming Stick® 4K ($49.99 MSRP), $30 off the Roku Ultra ($99.99 MSRP), and $50 off the Roku® Streambar® ($129.99 MSRP). All are available online at Roku.com and in-store across major retailers nationwide through December 3.





Roku Premiere

At $19, Roku Premiere offers a simple way to start streaming in HD, 4K, and HDR picture. Featuring a Premium High-Speed HDMI® Cable that connects to the TV, with quick guided setup and an easy on-screen experience, Roku Premiere allows customers to stream the content they love across free and paid channels. Roku Premiere comes out of the box with a simple remote featuring channel shortcut buttons to popular streaming channels.

Roku Express

Roku Express is perfect for new streamers on a budget, but powerful enough for seasoned pros, and will be sold for $17.99, $12 off the $29.99 MSRP. Offering a seamless streaming experience in sharp HD picture, the compact player is ideal for users looking for an easy and affordable way to watch their favorite entertainment. It is the same great device, now made even faster with the addition of dual-band Wi-Fi. To enjoy live TV, news, sports, hit movies, popular shows, music, and more, simply plug the device into a TV using the included High-Speed HDMI® Cable.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Roku Streaming Stick 4K delivers 4K streaming in a portable form factor and will be available for $24.99, $25 off the $49.99 MSRP. Offering fast and powerful streaming in spectacular 4K, Dolby Vision®, and HDR10+ picture, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K features a redesigned long-range Wi-Fi receiver that delivers up to 2x faster Wi-Fi speeds. The sleek design hides neatly behind any TV with a simple setup.

Roku Ultra

Roku Ultra is the fastest and most powerful Roku player ever and will be available for $69.99, $30 off the $99.99 MSRP. Offering our best Wi-Fi, Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos®, the Roku Ultra offers all the bells and whistles for customers looking for the ultimate streaming player. Complete with the rechargeable Roku Voice Remote Pro enjoy private listening, set shortcuts for your favorite channels, and even find your lost remote – just say, “Hey Roku, find my remote!”

Roku Streambar

Roku Streambar is a powerful 2-in-1 upgrade with 4K streaming and premium sound for existing TVs, and will be available for $79.99, $50 off the $129.99 MSRP. The surprisingly big sound will leave users amazed at how something so small can fill their room. The Roku Streambar can be expanded with heart-pounding bass and surround sound via the Roku Wireless Speakers and Roku Wireless Bass (sold separately). Enjoy easy setup, with everything needed to get started included in the box, including a premium High-Speed HDMI Cable and a voice remote with TV controls.

The Roku Channel

Enjoy thousands of free hit movies and popular TV shows, including award-winning Roku Originals, 350+ linear TV channels, and more. Easily search across thousands of channels with voice commands and TV controls, streaming, and sound.

Best Premium Subscription Offers of the Year

Additional Channel Offerings

HBO Max – New customers interested in trying HBO Max for the first time will be eligible for a 30-day monthly trial when they purchase and activate a new streaming device between now and November 28.

New customers interested in trying HBO Max for the first time will be eligible for a 30-day monthly trial when they purchase and activate a new streaming device between now and November 28. Redbox – Roku is offering a $5 Redbox offer on all Roku players sold at Walmart, including the new limited-edition Roku Premiere. Consumers can redeem these codes by downloading the Redbox app via their Roku device, and the credit will immediately be available to use towards movie rentals.

For more information, please visit Roku.com.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku Smart Home products, including cameras, video doorbells, lighting, plugs, and more are available in the U.S. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

_______________



1 Must redeem by 12/11/22. New subscribers only. Plan automatically renews at your region’s price per month until cancelled. Terms apply.

Contacts

Press contact:

Roku, Inc.



Carolyn Galvante



cgalvante@roku.com