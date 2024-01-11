Rohit Chhabra Joins the W Energy Leadership Team as Chief Product and Technology Officer

TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–W Energy, a leading provider of cloud-based energy platforms for upstream and midstream energy companies announced today that Rohit Chhabra has joined the organization as Chief Product and Technology Officer.

Rohit brings over 25 years of experience leading product and technology teams in the B2B software and high-technology industries. He will play a critical role in ensuring that W Energy provides energy organizations with the technology they need to modernize operations and boost profits. As leader of product strategy, architecture, engineering, and cloud operations, Rohit will actualize W Energy’s commitment to delivering the industry’s most advanced software solutions.

“Rohit is an outstanding leader who builds teams and solutions that deliver exceptional results in a fast-paced setting,” said Rachel Collins, CEO of W Energy. “With his experience and expertise, we will further advance our ability to meet our customers’ continual business needs and help them optimize their operations within a single platform.”

Prior to joining W Energy, Rohit served as the Chief Product Officer at Omnigo Software, where he was instrumental in improving enterprise value. He has a proven track record of driving profitable growth, building competitive differentiation, and fostering innovation. Rohit has an MBA from Babson College and a B.S. in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from the University of Massachusetts. He is also a board member of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), South Florida Chapter.

“I’m excited to launch a product vision, strategy, and roadmap that enable W Energy to deliver the best possible experience for our customers,” commented Rohit. “I believe strongly in the power of the W Energy platform and look forward to adding even greater functionality and value.”

About W Energy

W Energy, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, revolutionizes the oil and gas industry with its leading cloud-based energy platform. Made for upstream and midstream companies, our platform combines advanced software with deep industry knowledge, offering solutions spanning Field Service Management, Production, Accounting, Land, and Transportation. Countless energy professionals turn to W Energy to help their businesses adapt and grow. As the energy industry evolves, so does W Energy, continuously refining our platform to empower today’s needs and tomorrow’s advancements. Visit us at www.wenergysoftware.com to see how we’re shaping the future of energy operations.

