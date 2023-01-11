Rogers to Participate in CJS Securities Investor Conference

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) announced that senior management will participate in the CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference, today Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

A copy of Rogers’ conference presentation is available on the Company’s website at https://rogerscorp.com/investors.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect and connect our world. Rogers delivers innovative solutions to help our customers solve their toughest material challenges. Rogers’ advanced electronic and elastomeric materials are used in applications for EV/HEV, automotive safety and radar systems, mobile devices, renewable energy, wireless infrastructure, energy-efficient motor drives, industrial equipment and more. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe, with sales offices worldwide. For more information, please visit www.rogerscorp.com.

Contacts

Investor contact:
Steve Haymore

Phone: 480.917.6026

Email: stephen.haymore@rogerscorporation.com

