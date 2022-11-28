<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Rogers To Hold Investor Conference Call On December 8, 2022

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) (“Rogers”) today announced that it will hold a conference call for analysts and investors on December 8, 2022 at 4:30 pm ET. The Company will discuss its growth opportunities, year-to-date performance, capital allocation priorities and other aspects of the business. The call will be hosted by Bruce Hoechner, President and CEO, Colin Gouveia, SVP and General Manager of the Elastomeric Material Solutions business unit and Ram Mayampurath, SVP and CFO. As previously announced Mr. Hoechner has decided to retire, effective December 31, 2022. The Rogers Board of Directors plans to appoint Mr. Gouveia to succeed him.

A live webcast and slide presentation will be available under the investors section of www.rogerscorp.com.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect and connect our world. Rogers delivers innovative solutions to help our customers solve their toughest material challenges. Rogers’ advanced electronic and elastomeric materials are used in applications for EV/HEV, automotive safety and radar systems, mobile devices, renewable energy, wireless infrastructure, energy-efficient motor drives, industrial equipment and more. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe, with sales offices worldwide.

Contacts

Investor contact:
Steve Haymore

Phone: 480.917.6026

Email: stephen.haymore@rogerscorporation.com

