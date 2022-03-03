Rod Nicholls Joins RSource as Chief Growth Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RSource–RSource, LLC (“RSource”), a leader in third-party payer solutions to improve revenue cycle performance for some of the largest health systems in the country, announced that Rod Nicholls has joined the company as the Chief Growth Officer. Nicholls will build upon RSource’s national ranking as a top revenue cycle partner by strengthening the company’s infrastructure for growth leading sales and marketing.





Nicholls brings more than 25 years of sales leadership experience to RSource, including healthcare revenue cycle services and technology, outsourcing services, consulting services, population health and financial technologies. He has a strong track record of exceeding sales and revenue growth goals. Prior to joining RSource, Nicholls held senior leadership roles in sales and client services for top revenue cycle companies.

“I’m very excited to welcome Rod to the RSource executive leadership team,” said Jayson Yardley, CEO. “Rod’s proven expertise in sales, sales leadership, marketing, and account management, combined with his deep understanding of the needs of health systems, physician practices and other healthcare organizations, make him the ideal leader to expand our presence in the market. We look forward to the many contributions Rod will make to our company as RSource builds on its success in relieving financial claim responsibilities for patients and the organizations that serve them,” Yardley added.

Nicholls is a graduate of Mars Hill University, N.C., and is a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA). He and his family live in Saint Augustine, FL.

“I am thrilled to join the RSource team,” Nicholls said. “This is a challenging time for healthcare revenue cycle teams as they seek to balance the need to protect the financial health of the organizations they serve with their mission to ensure access to care and a positive patient experience. I look forward to extending the reach of RSource’s market-leading denied and complex claim solutions and strengthening the ability of our teams to make a difference for organizations on the front lines of healthcare,” he added.

RSource delivers best-in-class revenue cycle solutions to clients. With the addition of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology for low-balance recovery and its expertise in managing coordination of benefits and clinical denials, ERISA appeals, worker’s compensation, and Veterans Affairs claims, RSource is also uniquely positioned to provide denied and complex claims solutions to hospitals and health systems of all sizes and types. For more information, visit RSource.com.

About RSource

RSource helps major health systems and hospitals across the U.S. recover maximum dollars from all types of third-party payer claims. RSource deploys an experienced, tech-enabled team to customize receivable management solutions. Programs are designed to accelerate and maximize netback, enhance patient satisfaction, provide actionable feedback to improve front-end processes and relieve patients of financial liabilities through the resolution of denied and complex claims. RSource was formed in 2008 and is based in Boca Raton, FL. RSource is a distinguished recipient of the Black Book 2021 award selecting us as a top partner by provider clients. RSource.com

Contacts

Christine Hanson-Ehlinger, Marketing



PR@RSource.com