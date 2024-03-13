Rocscience Expands Software Portfolio with Acquisition of 3GSM

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rocscience, a leading geotechnical software company based in Toronto, Canada, in collaboration with global private equity firm TA Associates (TA), announces the acquisition of 3GSM, an innovative provider of geologic mapping and analysis software based in Austria. This acquisition marks another strategic move for Rocscience, following its recent acquisition of DIANA FEA, and expands the company’s suite of engineering solutions.





3GSM, based in Austria, specializes in user-friendly software 3D evaluation of rock, terrain, and object surfaces serving the tunnelling, mining, and civil engineering industries. With this acquisition, Rocscience integrates 3GSM’s expertise and technologies into its existing offerings, ultimately enhancing the ability to meet customers’ evolving needs.

Dr. Thamer Yacoub, CEO and President of Rocscience, stated, “This acquisition underscores Rocscience’s rapid growth and solidifies our position as a leader in geotechnical software solutions. We are pleased to welcome 3GSM to our team. This strategic move will fortify us ahead of our competition, enhancing our ability to address the ever-changing needs of our customers in the field of rock engineering solutions. I am enthusiastic about our prospects and journey together.”

Andreas Gaich, Managing Director at 3GSM, shared his excitement about the acquisition, saying, “The software products developed by 3GSM are a perfect complement to Rocscience’s expertise. The team at 3GSM is excited to join Rocscience as we are confident that the combination of our expertise with Rocscience’s resources will lead to the development of even more innovative and impactful solutions for the geotechnical engineering industry.”

The acquisition of 3GSM demonstrates Rocscience’s commitment to providing the best engineering software solutions to its customers. This strategic move will enable Rocscience to expand its product portfolio and continue to lead the industry in innovation and customer satisfaction.

