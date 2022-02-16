Rockwell Automation to Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) SVP and Chief Financial Officer, Nick Gangestad, and SVP, Software & Control, Brian Shepherd, will present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

The fireside chat will be webcast beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. EST and will be available on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Contacts

Jessica Kourakos



Head of Investor Relations



+1 414-382-8510



JKourak@rockwellautomation.com

Marci Pelzer



Director, External Communications



+1 414-382-5679



MPelzer@rockwellautomation.com