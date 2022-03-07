Rockwell Automation Suspends Business in Russia

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) announced today that the company is suspending operations and sales in Russia and Belarus, effective immediately.

“ Rockwell joins the U.S. government and the global community in condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine and its citizens,” said Blake Moret, Chairman & CEO of Rockwell Automation, emphasizing that the company supports all U.S. sanctions.

Rockwell has made a financial contribution to Project HOPE to provide humanitarian relief to refugees in Ukraine and neighboring countries and is encouraging employees to help in a variety of ways. Rockwell will match employee donations made to Project HOPE and is offering paid time off to support local volunteer efforts.

Sales to Russia and Belarus represent less than 0.5% of Rockwell’s total revenue. The company will continue to pay salaries and benefits for its roughly 30 Russian team members. Rockwell does not directly employ anyone in Ukraine or Belarus.

