Rockwell Automation Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.18 Per Share on Common Stock

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), following its regular review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable Dec. 12, 2022, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Nov. 14, 2022. This increase from last quarter’s dividend of $1.12 reflects continued strong operating performance and reinforces the company’s commitment to returning profits to shareowners.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 25,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

