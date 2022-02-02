Home Business Wire Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 Per Share on Common Stock
Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 Per Share on Common Stock

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), following its regular quarterly review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable March 10, 2022, to shareowners of record at the close of business on February 14, 2022.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

