Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend at $1.38 Per Share on Common Stock

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), following its regular review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable March 10, 2026, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Feb. 23, 2026.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Investor Relations contact:

Media contact:

