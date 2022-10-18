Rockwell Automation and Cognite Form a Strategic Partnership to Develop a Unified, Edge-to-Cloud Industrial Data Hub Offering for the Manufacturing Industry

With this first-of-its-kind offering, Rockwell will leverage Cognite Data Fusion® to further unlock the value of data and advance digital innovation in manufacturing

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, and Cognite, a global leader in industrial data software, today announced a strategic partnership to further unlock the value of manufacturing data and accelerate technological change for the industry. The partnership combines Rockwell’s FactoryTalk® software offering of next-generation edge connectivity to plant assets, operations management applications, and industry-tailored analytics with Cognite’s leading Industrial DataOps platform, Cognite Data Fusion®, to create an industrial data hub ready for enterprise-wide scaling.

With one of the largest footprints in industrial automation, Rockwell products create and process data worldwide. The partnership between Rockwell and Cognite will bring to market a unique, unified, edge-to-cloud industrial data hub that makes operational, engineering, enterprise, and visual data understandable and comparable for manufacturing across industries. The offering will transform raw data into high-impact applications for real-time decision making and improved workflows that ensure safe, productive, and sustainable operations. With Cognite’s proven success in the Energy industry, this partnership will further enhance the edge-to-enterprise capabilities from Sensia, Rockwell’s joint venture with Schlumberger.

“ Manufacturers of all sizes struggle with getting access to, and value from, their data. A unifying information hub can provide a single source of truth for all manufacturing data without a major investment in proprietary and costly platforms,” says Rockwell’s Brian Shepherd, senior vice president of Software & Control. “ The bigger a company is, the harder it is to pull data together from all the different sources and then get meaningful analytic insights affordably. Our partnership with Cognite will directly address these challenges.”

“ We are excited to partner with Rockwell Automation to expand their FactoryTalk offerings and further enrich the data central to their applications,” says Girish Rishi, CEO of Cognite. “ Our mission at Cognite – to foster the development, operationalization, and scale of industrial Hybrid AI solutions – is echoed in this partnership. We look forward to working with Rockwell Automation to accelerate the industrial adoption of applied analytics and digital applications.”

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 25,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Cognite

Cognite is a global industrial SaaS company that was established with a clear vision: to rapidly empower industrial companies with contextualized, trustworthy, and accessible data to help drive the full-scale digital transformation of asset-intensive industries around the world. Our core Industrial DataOps platform, Cognite Data Fusion®, enables industrial data and domain users to collaborate quickly and safely to develop, operationalize, and scale industrial AI solutions and applications to deliver both profitability and sustainability. Visit us at www.cognite.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Mario R. Martin



Manager, Global Public Relations



Rockwell Automation



+1 414-382-2020



MRMartin@rockwellautomation.com

Michelle Holford



Global PR Lead



Cognite



+1 512-744-3420 | +4748290454



Michelle.Holford@Cognite.com