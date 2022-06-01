Home Business Wire Rockley Photonics to Present at Baird’s 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services...
Business Wire

Rockley Photonics to Present at Baird’s 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

di Business Wire

OXFORD, England & PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RKLY #baird–Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conference.

  • Baird’s 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited website at https://investors.rockleyphotonics.com.

About Rockley Photonics

A global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, Rockley Photonics is developing a comprehensive range of photonic integrated circuits and associated modules, sensors, and full-stack solutions. From next-generation sensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring and machine vision to high-speed, high-volume solutions for data communications, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of applications across multiple industries. Rockley believes that photonics will eventually become as pervasive as micro-electronics, and it has developed a platform with the power and flexibility needed to address both mass markets and a wide variety of vertical applications.

Formed in 2013, Rockley is uniquely positioned to support hyper-scale manufacturing and address a multitude of high-volume markets. Rockley has partnered with numerous Tier-1 customers across a diverse range of industries to deliver the complex optical systems required to bring transformational products to market.

To learn more about Rockley, visit rockleyphotonics.com.

Contacts

For Rockley Photonics
Media
Debra Raine

Rainemakers

Telephone: +1 415-349-7432

Email: rockley-pr@rainemakers.com

Investors
Gwyn Lauber

Rockley Photonics

Telephone: +1 626-995-0001

Email: investors@rockleyphotonics.com

Articoli correlati

Semtech Announces First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms,...
Continua a leggere

Insight to Present at Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the...
Continua a leggere

Agilent to Participate in Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the company will participate in the Goldman Sachs 43rd...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Semtech Announces First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Business Wire