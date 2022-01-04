Home Business Wire Rockley Photonics to Present at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Rockley Photonics to Present at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Business Wire

OXFORD, England & PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RKLY #conference–Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that it will participate in the following virtual investor conference.

– 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 1:15 p.m. ET

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited website at https://investors.rockleyphotonics.com.

About Rockley Photonics

A global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, Rockley Photonics is developing a comprehensive range of photonic integrated circuits and associated modules, sensors, and full-stack solutions. From next-generation sensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring and machine vision to high-speed, high-volume solutions for data communications, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of applications across multiple industries. Rockley believes that photonics will eventually become as pervasive as micro-electronics, and it has developed a platform with the power and flexibility needed to address both mass markets and a wide variety of vertical applications.

Formed in 2013, Rockley is uniquely positioned to support hyper-scale manufacturing and address a multitude of high-volume markets. Rockley has partnered with numerous Tier-1 customers across a diverse range of industries to deliver the complex optical systems required to bring transformational products to market.

To learn more about Rockley, visit rockleyphotonics.com

Contacts

For Rockley Photonics
Media
Karen Boud, Justin Heath

Resonates

Telephone: +44 1635 898 698

Email: rockley@resonates.com

Investors
Gwyn Lauber

Rockley Photonics

Telephone: +1 626-995-0001

Email: investors@rockleyphotonics.com

