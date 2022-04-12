Home Business Wire Rockley Photonics Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release
OXFORD, England & PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RKLY #earnings–Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that it plans to report its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The company also plans to host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review its financial results and business outlook.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-0784 from the United States or +1 201-689-8560 internationally, referencing Rockley Photonics. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page on Rockley’s website at investors.rockleyphotonics.com. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. ET on May 11, 2022, a telephone replay will be available by dialing 844-512-2921 from the United States or +1 412-317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13728536.

About Rockley Photonics

A global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, Rockley Photonics is developing a comprehensive range of photonic integrated circuits and associated modules, sensors, and full-stack solutions. From next-generation sensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring and machine vision to high-speed, high-volume solutions for data communications, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of applications across multiple industries. Rockley believes that photonics will eventually become as pervasive as micro-electronics, and it has developed a platform with the power and flexibility needed to address both mass markets and a wide variety of vertical applications.

Formed in 2013, Rockley is uniquely positioned to support hyper-scale manufacturing and address a multitude of high-volume markets. Rockley has partnered with numerous Tier-1 customers across a diverse range of industries to deliver the complex optical systems required to bring transformational products to market.

To learn more about Rockley, visit rockleyphotonics.com.

