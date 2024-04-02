Rockland Powered by 100% Fiber Internet Upon GoNetspeed Network Completion

ROCKLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that the construction of their network serving Rockland is now complete. Through the completion of GoNetspeed’s 100% fiber optic network, more than 3,100 homes and businesses throughout the community now have direct access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, improving access and speed online.





“GoNetspeed has been hard at work ensuring that communities throughout Maine have access to a high-speed internet option,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President & CEO. “As a partner to many Rockland families, we are able to equip modern homes with internet service designed intentionally to improve life online. We are proud to now serve Rockland and look forward to seeing the community flourish even more with access to 100% fiber internet.”

Fiber optic internet equips communities with next-generation internet service, fostering community growth, competition, and economic development. With access to 100% fiber internet through GoNetspeed’s $2.1 million investment in Rockland, the community is powered with faster speeds and better reliability, positioning the community for a successful future online. Residents and businesses interested may visit gonetspeed.com to confirm service availability for their location and to sign up for service installation.

GoNetspeed is continuing to ensure that more communities throughout Maine have access to high-speed, 100% fiber internet. Currently, Auburn, Bangor, Bath, Biddeford, Brewer, Brunswick, Camden, Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gorham, Gray, Kennebunk, Lewiston, Lisbon, New Gloucester, Old Orchard Beach, Old Town, Orono, Portland, Rockland, Saco, Scarborough, Thomaston, Topsham, Waterville, Westbrook, Windham, Winslow, and Yarmouth have access to GoNetspeed’s service. Many other communities throughout the state are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Maine. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 2 gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Contacts

Katherine Yochum



502.963.8409



Katherine@RunSwitchPR.com