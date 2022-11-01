Rocket Software Releases Rocket® Intelligent Legacy Automation 10.2.0 to Enhance View of Modernization Journey

New features help IBM i users prioritize projects that deliver higher value to the enterprise and build smart Rocket Intelligent Legacy Automation modernization plans

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rocket Software, a global technology leader that develops enterprise software for some of the world’s largest companies, today unveiled the newest version of Rocket® Intelligent Legacy Automation (Rocket ILA) for IBM i users1. Rocket ILA 10.2.0 provides new features within Rocket Process Insights and will help business analysts, IT managers, developers and product managers involved in the modernization journey to build smarter, more effective modernization plans.

Rocket ILA is a suite of modernization products, including Rocket Process Insights, which saves Rocket customers both time and money by creating a data-informed and personalized blueprint of key workflows associated with applications in use. Rocket Process Insights assists users at the start of their modernization journey and confirms the best course of action behind a modernization plan. With Rocket ILA 10.2.0, IBM i users can trigger the automation process behind the creation of APIs and RPAs as informed by their modernization plan with a simple click.

For more than 30 years, Rocket Software has helped IBM customers optimize their IBM i infrastructure and deliver enhanced user and developer experiences from a modern, agile environment. Rocket Process Insights is a visual tool that lets users see their workflows in totality and tracks how the organization engages with the data and business logic of IBM i applications. In addition to automatically triggering the creation of APIs and RPAs, with Rocket Process Insights users can:

See a 360-degree view of the functions their IBM i applications perform.

Prioritize projects that best deliver higher value to the enterprise and help build a smart modernization plan.

“Today’s businesses rely on their IBM i systems for running hundreds of critical applications that are vital to their operations. For those businesses, a data-informed IBM i modernization plan will immediately and positively impact business productivity and ROI,” said Peter Rutten, Research Director, Performance Intensive Computing Solutions at IDC. “Rocket ILA’s Process Insights delivers needed insights into workflows that enable businesses to modernize and evolve their IBM i platforms without disruption to current operations.”

Users can run Rocket Process Insights every time they start a new phase of their modernization plan, making it a valuable asset during the entire modernization process.

To learn more about Rocket ILA 10.2.0 and Rocket Process Insights, request a demo or download the whitepaper.

About Rocket Software



Rocket Software partners with the largest Fortune 1000 organizations to solve their most complex IT challenges across Applications, Data and Infrastructure. Rocket Software brings customers from where they are in their modernization journey to where they want to be by architecting innovative solutions that deliver next-generation experiences. Over 10 million global IT and business professionals trust Rocket Software to deliver solutions that improve responsiveness to change and optimize workloads. Rocket Software enables organizations to modernize in place with a hybrid cloud strategy to protect investment, decrease risk and reduce time to value. Rocket Software is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Rocket Software is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity. Follow Rocket Software on LinkedIn and Twitter.

