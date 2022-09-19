Rocket Lab to Launch NOAA-supported Argos-4 Spacecraft for General Atomics to Support Environmental Monitoring From Space

The mission will deploy the Argos-4 Advanced Data Collection System (A-DCS) bringing the total number of satellites delivered to space by Rocket Lab to 151.

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rocket Lab USA, Inc (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, announced that it will launch a dedicated Electron mission for General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS).

Electron is scheduled to launch the “It Argos Up From Here” mission from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand during a launch window that opens October 5 UTC.

The “It Argos Up From Here” mission will launch the GA-EMS designed and manufactured satellite carrying the A-DCS hosted payload. The A-DCS mission is supported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Cooperative Data and Rescue Services Program, which arranged the launch through the Hosted Payload Solutions contract vehicle administered by the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command.

“We are looking forward to completing the final milestones toward a launch countdown, as we grow closer to delivering NOAA’s latest environmental data collection and monitoring capabilities on orbit,” said Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. “Rocket Lab’s ability to provide us with a dedicated launch solution, and their demonstrated success in deploying small satellites into targeted low Earth orbit destinations complements GA-EMS’ commitment to offering efficient, reliable solutions that meet our customer’s unique mission requirements.”

Argos is an international program that collects data from some 18,000 transmitters operating around the globe, serving a host of applications including tracking of buoys, fishing vessels and wildlife; collection of environmental data such as ocean temperature profiles, river levels and animal heart rates; and observation of ocean parameters such as currents, temperature and color.

“The Argos international satellite system has been delivering crucial environmental data from space for more than 40 years, so we’re very proud to support this important legacy and ensure its resilience by providing reliable, dedicated launch services,” said Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Peter Beck. “We’re delighted to be working with the team at General Atomics to make this important mission possible. The mission ultimately serves to better monitor and protect the environment on Earth, we’ll be doing our part to ensure environmental sustainability in space by once again performing an orbit lowering burn with the Kick Stage after payload deployment to rapidly accelerate the Kick Stage’s de-orbit time, avoiding creating long term space debris.”

