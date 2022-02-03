Rocket Lab to Expand Colorado Footprint with New Space Systems Complex

Surge in customer demand and headcount growth drives expansion that is expected to more than double Rocket Lab’s presence in the nation’s second largest space economy

LITTLETON, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RKLB–Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (“Rocket Lab” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RKLB), a leading launch provider and space systems company, has announced today it will open a new space systems complex in Littleton, Colorado to support growing customer demand for flight software, mission simulation, and Guidance, Navigation and Control (GNC) services.

The new complex expands on Rocket Lab’s existing footprint in Colorado, which was established in October 2021 with the acquisition of Advanced Solutions, Inc. (ASI), an aerospace engineering firm that develops industry-leading software and technology solutions for reliable space mission design and operation. ASI’s off-the-shelf spacecraft flight software, MAX, has been operating across 49 spacecraft for a cumulative 135 years in space supporting missions for leading aerospace prime contractors, the U.S. Air Force, U.S. DOD organizations, NASA, and commercial spacecraft developers.

The new complex will be established near Rocket Lab’s existing 15,000 sq ft location on Shaffer Parkway in Littleton and will add 40,000 sq ft of new lab, production, and office space. The complex is expected to be completed by late 2022 and will include two mission operations centers. The expansion will also support team growth, with Rocket Lab’s Colorado headcount expected to double to more than 120 people by early 2023 with roles spanning flight software development, GNC, spacecraft simulation, and systems engineering.

“After welcoming ASI to the Rocket Lab family late last year, we are incredibly excited to expand our Colorado footprint, grow the team, expand our engineering capabilities, and further enhance our space systems portfolio to meet growing customer demand,” said Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Peter Beck. “As an end-to-end space company, we can support every phase of our customer’s missions from initial spacecraft design, manufacture, and test, right through to launch and on-orbit operation. Flight software is a vital part of every space mission and with our new complex and expanded team, we can build on ASI’s strong heritage to deliver industry-leading flight software products to our global customers at scale.”

In addition to the 49 spacecraft already operating MAX Flight Software, Rocket Lab’s Colorado-based team is supporting development for a range of upcoming missions, including the Company’s upcoming CAPSTONE mission to the Moon and ESCAPADE mission to Mars for NASA featuring Rocket Lab Photon spacecraft.

