Rocket Lab Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call, Announces Q&A Platform Available to RKLB Shareholders

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, will host a conference call next week on November 09, 2022 at 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT, to discuss its third quarter financial results.

As part of the event, from today, Rocket Lab has opened up a public Q&A platform where verified retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions. A selection of these questions will be answered by Rocket Lab management during the earnings call. To submit questions, please visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/rocket-lab-2022-q3.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.rocketlabusa.com/investors.

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle and the Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle for large spacecraft and constellation deployment. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 151 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a second launch site in Virginia, USA which is expected to become operational in 2022. To learn more, visit www.rocketlabusa.com.

